Turvo
    Turvo is the world’s first multi-enterprise collaborative platform specifically designed for the global supply chain. The Turvo platform connects people and organizations across the supply chain, allowing shippers, logistics providers and carriers to digitally transform their workflows with cloud-based software and mobile applications. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end system of record set for all operations and analytics, while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world’s largest, fortune 500 logistics service providers, fast growth shippers and many brokers large and small all rely on Turvo. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India.

    turvo.com
    2014
    300
    $10M-$50M
