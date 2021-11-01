Uzņēmumu katalogs
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation Algas

The Aerospace Corporation algas svārstās no $95,475 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Grāmatvedis zemākajā līmenī līdz $184,000 Aviācijas un kosmosa inženieris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem The Aerospace Corporation. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 12/1/2025

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $111K

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Pilna cikla programmatūras inženieris

Sistēmu inženieris

Datu zinātnieks
Median $115K
Mehānikas inženieris
Median $105K

Aviācijas un kosmosa inženieris
Median $184K
Kiberdrošības analītiķis
Median $170K
Grāmatvedis
$95.5K
Elektroenerģētikas inženieris
$122K
Aparatūras inženieris
$136K
Projektu menedžeris
$105K
Personāla atlases speciālists
$109K
Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris
$169K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$150K
Nevar atrast savu amatu?

Meklējiet visas algas mūsu atlīdzības lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots The Aerospace Corporation, ir Aviācijas un kosmosa inženieris ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $184,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots The Aerospace Corporation, ir $118,303.

