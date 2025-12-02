Produkta menedžeris atlīdzība in United States Teladoc Health svārstās no $178K year Product Manager II līmenim līdz $253K year Staff Product Manager līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $186K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Teladoc Health kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/2/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
|Algas nav atrastas
33%
G 1
33%
G 2
33%
G 3
Teladoc Health uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
33% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.00% gada)
33% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (33.00% gada)
33% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (33.00% gada)
