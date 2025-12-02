Uzņēmumu katalogs
Teladoc Health
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Algas
  • Produkta dizaineris

  • Visas Produkta dizaineris algas

Teladoc Health Produkta dizaineris Algas

Produkta dizaineris atlīdzība in United States Teladoc Health kopā ir $173K year Senior Product Designer līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $163K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Teladoc Health kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/2/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Skatīt 3 Vairāk līmeņu
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
PievienotPievienot atlīdz.Pievienot atlīdzību

Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportēt datusSkatīt vakances

Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

33%

G 1

33%

G 2

33%

G 3

Akciju veids
RSU

Teladoc Health uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 33% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.00% gada)

  • 33% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (33.00% gada)

  • 33% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (33.00% gada)



Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

Abonēt verificētus Produkta dizaineris piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

Iekļautie amati

Iesniegt jaunu amatu

UX dizainers

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Produkta dizaineris pozīcijai Teladoc Health in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $207,400. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Teladoc Health Produkta dizaineris pozīcijai in United States, ir $150,020.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Teladoc Health

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Clover Health
  • One Medical
  • McKesson
  • Amwell
  • Teladoc
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.