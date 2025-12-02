Produkta dizaineris atlīdzība in United States Teladoc Health kopā ir $173K year Senior Product Designer līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $163K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Teladoc Health kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/2/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
33%
G 1
33%
G 2
33%
G 3
Teladoc Health uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
33% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.00% gada)
33% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (33.00% gada)
33% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (33.00% gada)
