Technology Innovation Institute
Technology Innovation Institute Programmatūras inženieris Algas

Mediānā Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzības in United Arab Emirates pakete Technology Innovation Institute kopā ir AED 455K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Technology Innovation Institute kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/2/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Kopā gadā
$124K
Līmenis
Senior Engineer
Pamatalga
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$9.5K
Gadi uzņēmumā
2 Gadi
Darba pieredze
4 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Technology Innovation Institute?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība AED 682,948. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Technology Innovation Institute Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai in United Arab Emirates, ir AED 455,062.

Citi resursi

