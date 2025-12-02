Uzņēmumu katalogs
Technology & Strategy
Mediānā Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzības in Germany pakete Technology & Strategy kopā ir €58.9K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Technology & Strategy kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/2/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Technology & Strategy
Software Engineer
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Kopā gadā
$68K
Līmenis
L2
Pamatalga
$68K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
2 Gadi
Darba pieredze
4 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Technology & Strategy?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai Technology & Strategy in Germany, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība €79,196. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Technology & Strategy Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai in Germany, ir €58,947.

