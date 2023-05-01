Uzņēmumu katalogs
STAQ Pharma
Svarīgākie ieskati
    • Par

    STAQ Pharma is a company that specializes in creating safe and effective drug concentrations for pediatric and adult surgical patients. They prioritize transparency by sharing video feeds, corrective actions, and final product testing results. They also ensure availability by producing non-sterile to sterile solutions and sterile-to-sterile repackaging, and have the capacity to produce up to 30,000 pre-filled syringes a day. STAQ Pharma sets high standards for quality with independent testing analysis, state-of-the-art equipment, and a highly-automated cleanroom space.

    https://staqpharma.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2018
    Dibināšanas gads
    126
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

