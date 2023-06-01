Uzņēmumu katalogs
SRTX
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Svarīgākie ieskati
  • Dalieties ar kaut ko unikālu par SRTX, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, padomus par interviju, komandas izvēli, unikālo kultūru utt.).
    • Par

    SRTX creates new materials and software to improve textiles, with their first technology being Sheertex, a knit made from one of the world's strongest polymers that has disrupted hosiery with impossibly strong pantyhose. They prioritize sustainability by offering longer-lasting products and paying equitable wages to employees. Their factory and office are located in the same headquarters, promoting collaboration and innovation. They encourage employee autonomy and strive to become the leading brand in hosiery.

    https://srtxlabs.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2017
    Dibināšanas gads
    126
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

    Abonēt verificētus piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

    Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

    Ieteicamās darbavietas

      Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta SRTX

    Saistītie uzņēmumi

    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • Pinterest
    • Flipkart
    • Intuit
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi resursi