Uzņēmumu Katalogs
SOLUTE
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Galvenās atziņas
  • Ieguldiet kaut ko unikālu par SOLUTE, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, intervijas padomi, komandu izvēle, unikāla kultūra utt.).
    • Par

    Headquartered in San Diego, California, SOLUTE is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business with a presence in many major military areas. SOLUTE is a recognized industry leader in providing Program Management, Software Engineering, Systems Engineering, Cloud Architecture, DevSecOps, Business Process Engineering, CyberSecurity / Information Assurance, and other Consulting Services to the U.S. government and prime government contractors. In addition, SOLUTE is a premier vendor of commercial state-of-the-art, sUAS. SOLUTE provides best-in-class, U.S. made, sUAS platforms for Fortune 500 companies, Federal Agencies, and Department of Defense programs.The SOLUTE team specializes in creating powerful solutions to the most complex engineering, management, and network communication challenges. Our depth of technical expertise, extensive operational military experience, and successful history of contract support to the Department of Defense provide a uniquely trusted and influential skill set to our clients.

    http://www.solute.us
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2002
    Dibināšanas gads
    330
    Darbinieku skaits
    $50M-$100M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

    Saņemiet Verificētās Algas Savā Ienākošajā Pastkastītē

    Abonējiet verificētos piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet atalgojuma detaļu sadalījumu pa e-pastu. Uzzināt Vairāk

    Šī vietne ir aizsargāta ar reCAPTCHA, un tiek piemērota Google Privātuma Politika un Pakalpojumu Noteikumi .

    Piedāvātie Darbi

      Nav atrasti piedāvātie darbi priekš SOLUTE

    Saistītie Uzņēmumi

    • LEK
    • Genesys
    • Idexcel
    • SPINS
    • Propeller
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi Resursi