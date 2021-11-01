Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Societe Generale Algas

Societe Generale algu diapazons svārstās no $19,391 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Programmatūras inženieris apakšējā galā līdz $250,000 Finanšu analītiķis augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Societe Generale. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Pilna steka programmatūras inženieris

Datu zinātnieks
Median $27.1K
Produkta vadītājs
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Biznesa analītiķis
Median $20.7K
Produkta dizainers
Median $56.6K

UX dizainers

Finanšu analītiķis
Median $250K
Projektu vadītājs
Median $82.4K
Datu analītiķis
$65.6K
Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists
$149K
Investīciju banķieris
$28.1K
Juridiskais departaments
$189K
Vadības konsultants
$56.4K
Programmu vadītājs
$69.5K
Kiberdrošības analītiķis
$58.8K
Programmatūras inženieru vadītājs
$197K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$121K
Tehniskais programmu vadītājs
$69.3K
Tehniskais rakstītājs
$40.3K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

