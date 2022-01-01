Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Sinch Algas

Sinch algu diapazons svārstās no $6,466 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Projektu vadītājs apakšējā galā līdz $138,375 Programmatūras inženieris augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Sinch. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $138K
Produkta dizainers
Median $52.4K

UX dizainers

Klientu apkalpošana
$8.3K

Datu zinātnieks
$114K
Produkta vadītājs
$59.2K
Projektu vadītājs
$6.5K
Programmatūras inženieru vadītājs
$83.6K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$97.5K
Tehniskais programmu vadītājs
$55.8K
Tehniskais rakstītājs
$113K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Sinch, ir Programmatūras inženieris ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $138,375. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Sinch, ir $71,396.

