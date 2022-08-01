Uzņēmumu katalogs
SHOFUR
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Svarīgākie ieskati
  • Dalieties ar kaut ko unikālu par SHOFUR, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, padomus par interviju, komandas izvēli, unikālo kultūru utt.).
    • Par

    Shofur is a worldwide ground transportation service specializing in bus logistics. We service over 100 locations across North America and are the leading group reservation service for Fortune 500s. For more information visit: www.shofur.comShofur employees build our company through their performance. We want your position at Shofur to be more than a job – we want it to be a fulfilling experience where you grow and find rewarding opportunities, respect among colleagues, competitive pay and a high performance culture

    https://shofur.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2011
    Dibināšanas gads
    45
    Darbinieku skaits
    $1M-$10M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

    Abonēt verificētus piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

    Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

    Ieteicamās darbavietas

      Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta SHOFUR

    Saistītie uzņēmumi

    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Roblox
    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi resursi