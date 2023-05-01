Uzņēmumu katalogs
Semtech
Svarīgākie ieskati
    • Par

    Semtech Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. Its products include signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power products, which are used in various infrastructure, industrial, medical, and communications applications. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly and through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors worldwide.

    http://www.semtech.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    1960
    Dibināšanas gads
    1,439
    Darbinieku skaits
    $500M-$1B
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Citi resursi