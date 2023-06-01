Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Radish
    • Par

    Radish is a digital platform launched in 2015 that offers premium serialized stories based on bite-sized episodes suitable for 10 minutes on a smartphone. After 3 free chapters, mobile micropayments provide access to ensuing episodes. Its top author is earning more than $43,000 a month. Radish has raised $5 million in seed financing from backers including Greylock, Lowercase Partners, Softbank Next Media Innovation Fund, UTA, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), and Sherpa Capital. Ankur Jain, VP of Product at Tinder, is on the board.

    radishfiction.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2015
    Dibināšanas gads
    105
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

