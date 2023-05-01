Uzņēmumu katalogs
Precigen
    Precigen, Inc. is a US-based company that develops gene and cellular therapies, disease-modifying therapeutics, and reproductive technologies. It offers various platforms and technologies, including UltraVector, mbIL15, Sleeping Beauty, AttSite recombinases, AdenoVerse, L. lactis, RheoSwitch, kill switches, tissue-specific promoters, UltraCAR-T, AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, and ActoBiotics. The company has collaboration and license agreements with several other companies and was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

    https://precigen.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    1998
    Dibināšanas gads
    456
    Darbinieku skaits
    $100M-$250M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

