PKS & Company, P.A.
    PKS & Company, P.A. is a premier financial services firm serving small to mid-sized businesses across the Delmarva Peninsula with offices in Salisbury, Ocean City, MD and Lewes, DE. We provide comprehensive solutions including audit, accounting, tax, computer services, retirement planning, and financial advisory through our partner, PKS Investment Advisors LLC. Our team of exceptional professionals combines expertise with personalized service, supporting clients' growth through innovative thinking and continuous education. We're committed to excellence, delivering strategic guidance that helps businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals.

    pkscpa.com
    1978
    91
