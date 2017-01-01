Uzņēmumu katalogs
Patagonik Film Group
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Svarīgākie ieskati
  • Dalieties ar kaut ko unikālu par Patagonik Film Group, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, padomus par interviju, komandas izvēli, unikālo kultūru utt.).
    • Par

    Patagonik stands as Latin America's premier film production company, specializing in creating, launching, and distributing feature films that resonate with audiences worldwide. A powerful alliance of Buena Vista Internacional, Artear Argentina, and Cinecolor Argentina delivers unparalleled competitive advantages across the region. We craft high-quality, industrially-produced cinema with distinctive perspectives that forge deep emotional connections with viewers. Our commitment to excellence and authentic storytelling has established Patagonik as the benchmark for Latin American filmmaking.

    http://www.patagonik.com.ar
    Tīmekļvietne
    18
    Darbinieku skaits
    Galvenā mītne

    Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

    Abonēt verificētus piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

    Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

    Ieteicamās darbavietas

      Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Patagonik Film Group

    Saistītie uzņēmumi

    • Dropbox
    • Uber
    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi resursi