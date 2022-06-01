Uzņēmumu katalogs
PandaDoc
PandaDoc Algas

PandaDoc algas svārstās no $26,928 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā UX pētnieks zemākajā līmenī līdz $150,750 Datu analītiķis augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem PandaDoc. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $84K
Pārdošana
Median $111K
Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
Median $98.8K

Administratīvais asistents
$42.7K
Datu analītiķis
$151K
Datu zinātnieks
$47.8K
Produkta dizainers
Median $51K
Produkta dizaina vadītājs
$82.4K
Produkta vadītājs
$52.4K
Personāla atlases speciālists
$55K
UX pētnieks
$26.9K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots PandaDoc, ir Datu analītiķis at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $150,750. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots PandaDoc, ir $54,978.

Citi resursi