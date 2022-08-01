Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Omega Healthcare
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu

Omega Healthcare Algas

Omega Healthcare algu diapazons svārstās no $2,229 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Cilvēkresursi apakšējā galā līdz $16,535 Grafiskais dizainers augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Omega Healthcare. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/11/2025

$160K

Saņemiet Samaksu, Neesiet Izmantoti

Mēs esam veikuši sarunas par tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri panākam $30K+ (dažreiz $300K+) palielinājumus.Sarunājiet savu algu vai jūsu CV pārskatīts no īstiem ekspertiem - rekrutētājiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Klientu apkalpošana
$2.3K
Grafiskais dizainers
$16.5K
Cilvēkresursi
$2.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Trūkst jūsu amata?

Meklēt visas algas mūsu atalgojuma lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Omega Healthcare, ir Grafiskais dizainers at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $16,535. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Omega Healthcare, ir $2,270.

Piedāvātie Darbi

    Nav atrasti piedāvātie darbi priekš Omega Healthcare

Saistītie Uzņēmumi

  • Microsoft
  • Coinbase
  • SoFi
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi Resursi