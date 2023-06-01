Uzņēmumu katalogs
Nanoramic Laboratories
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Svarīgākie ieskati
  • Dalieties ar kaut ko unikālu par Nanoramic Laboratories, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, padomus par interviju, komandas izvēli, unikālo kultūru utt.).
    • Par

    Nanoramic Laboratories is an energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix®. They are commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles, while reducing costs. They are also the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix® electrodes, Fastcap® Ultracapacitors and Thermexit® thermal interface gap filler pads. They have received funding from NASA, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Defense for their research and development of world record high temperature ultracapacitor technology.

    nanoramic.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2009
    Dibināšanas gads
    62
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

    Abonēt verificētus piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

    Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

    Ieteicamās darbavietas

      Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Nanoramic Laboratories

    Saistītie uzņēmumi

    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • PayPal
    • Apple
    • Roblox
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi resursi