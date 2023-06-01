Uzņēmumu katalogs
Mint Eco Car Wash
    Mint Eco is an environmentally friendly car wash company in Palm Beach County, FL, with a vision to revolutionize the car wash industry. They offer efficient car washing services, detailing services, and a relaxing atmosphere for customers to wait in. The company challenges traditional constraints of the industry and aims to do business better in every way. They prioritize relationships with customers, employees, investors, the community, and the environment, and focus on developing good processes that produce quality results.

    https://mintecocarwash.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2019
    Dibināšanas gads
    126
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

