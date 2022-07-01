Uzņēmumu katalogs
MAJORITY
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Svarīgākie ieskati
  • Dalieties ar kaut ko unikālu par MAJORITY, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, padomus par interviju, komandas izvēli, unikālo kultūru utt.).
    • Par

    MAJORITY is the first digital financial service dedicated to serving migrants worldwide. For $5 a month, MAJORITY members in the U.S. receive an FDIC-insured account, VISA® debit card, use of more than 50,000 ATMs across North America, remittance and international calling, native language advisors, and access to our network of community meet-up spaces, local discounts and events. With MAJORITY, there are never overdraft fees or minimum balance requirements. MAJORITY was started in Sweden by a diverse team of banking, fintech, payments, and telecom executives serving immigrant communities globally for the last 15 years. MAJORITY’s U.S. headquarters are in Houston, Texas.

    majority.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2019
    Dibināšanas gads
    150
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

    Abonēt verificētus piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

    Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

    Ieteicamās darbavietas

      Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta MAJORITY

    Saistītie uzņēmumi

    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Square
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi resursi