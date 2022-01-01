Uzņēmumu katalogs
Lutron Electronics Algas

Lutron Electronics algas svārstās no $59,292 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Pārdošana zemākajā līmenī līdz $130,650 Produkta dizainers augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Lutron Electronics. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/9/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $107K

Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris

Biznesa analītiķis
$117K
Datu zinātnieks
$116K

Elektrotehnikas inženieris
$91.8K
Aparatūras inženieris
$97.7K
Mārketings
$59.7K
Mehānikas inženieris
$112K
Produkta dizainers
$131K
Pārdošana
$59.3K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Lutron Electronics, ir Produkta dizainers at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $130,650. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Lutron Electronics, ir $106,500.

Citi resursi