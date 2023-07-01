Uzņēmumu katalogs
Kinemagic
    This company offers a software platform that eliminates change orders during design, prepares operations for dangerous activities, and allows colleagues to collaborate on facility improvements without leaving their desks. Their platform automatically creates a virtual twin of your facility using BIM models and laser scans, optimizing assets, managing facility libraries, generating reports, and distributing content globally. Trusted by major companies like Shell, their automated platform brings value to organizations at scale.

    2019
    Dibināšanas gads
    31
    Darbinieku skaits
    $0-$1M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Citi resursi