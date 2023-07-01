Uzņēmumu Katalogs
KEY Concierge
    About

    KEY is a curated marketplace that offers vetted vacation rentals, in-home services, and local experiences to enhance travel experiences. They aim to make life easier and create unforgettable moments for their clients. With a passion for their customers, they use creativity to source the best a destination has to offer. They strive to elevate both small moments and big occasions, delivering exceptional services with flawless precision. Their goal is to help clients make memories, not plans, through their platform and dedicated team of local experts.

    https://key.co
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2014
    Dibināšanas gads
    54
    Darbinieku skaits
    $1M-$10M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

    Citi Resursi