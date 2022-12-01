Uzņēmumu katalogs
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Algas

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory algas svārstās no $93,100 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Finanšu analītiķis zemākajā līmenī līdz $177,885 Programmu menedžeris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/26/2025

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $136K

Mašīnmācīšanās inženieris

Pilna cikla programmatūras inženieris

Sistēmu inženieris

Pētnieks zinātnieks

MI pētnieks

Iegulto sistēmu programmatūras inženieris

Datu zinātnieks
Median $148K
Aviācijas un kosmosa inženieris
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Aparatūras inženieris
Median $135K

Iegultās aparatūras inženieris

Mehānikas inženieris
Median $150K
Elektroenerģētikas inženieris
Median $135K
Kiberdrošības analītiķis
Median $130K
Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT)
Median $115K
Produkta dizaineris
Median $140K
Projektu menedžeris
Median $173K
Biomedicīnas inženieris
$99.7K
Biznesa operāciju menedžeris
$164K
Civilinženieris
$149K
Vadības inženieris
$129K
Datu analītiķis
$130K
Finanšu analītiķis
$93.1K
Cilvēkresursi
$111K
Materiālu inženieris
$149K
Produkta menedžeris
$154K
Programmu menedžeris
$178K
Personāla atlases speciālists
$109K
Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris
$159K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$127K
Riska kapitāla investors
$101K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, ir Programmu menedžeris at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $177,885. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, ir $135,500.

Citi resursi

