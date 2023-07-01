Uzņēmumu katalogs
Integrative Health Centers
    • Par

    Integrative Health Centers (IHC) offers comprehensive psychiatry, behavioral health, and addiction medicine services to address barriers to quality care. They use a combination of in-person and telemedicine patient encounters through partnerships. Partner sites can integrate IHC's specialties into their clinic operations using IHC's telehealth platform, improving patient care and revenue opportunities. IHC's flexible model improves access, coordination, and continuity of care for managing chronic conditions effectively.

    http://www.integrativehealthcenterstennessee.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2019
    Dibināšanas gads
    31
    Darbinieku skaits
    $0-$1M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Citi resursi