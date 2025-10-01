Uzņēmumu katalogs
Indeed
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Algas
  • Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs

  • Visas Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs algas

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Indeed Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs Algas San Francisco Bay Area

Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs atlīdzība in San Francisco Bay Area Indeed svārstās no $430K year TDM3 līmenim līdz $473K year TDM4 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in San Francisco Bay Area pakete kopā ir $430K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Indeed kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/1/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
TDM3
Manager
$430K
$268K
$129K
$33K
TDM4
Senior Manager
$473K
$277K
$163K
$32.6K
TDM5
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TDM6
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Skatīt 2 Vairāk līmeņu
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus

$160K

Saņem algu, nevis tukšus solījumus

Mēs esam sarunu ceļā panākuši tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri sasniedzam $30K+ (dažreiz $300K+) pieaugumu. Lieciet sarunu ceļā par savu algu vai savu CV pārskatīšanu pie īstiem ekspertiem - personāla atlases speciālistiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
PievienotPievienot atlīdz.Pievienot atlīdzību

Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportēt datusSkatīt vakances

Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

G 1

33.3%

G 2

33.4%

G 3

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (8.32% ceturkšņa)

  • 33.4% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (8.35% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

Abonēt verificētus Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs pozīcijai Indeed in San Francisco Bay Area, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $565,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Indeed Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs pozīcijai in San Francisco Bay Area, ir $427,000.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Indeed

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi