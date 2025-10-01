Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in New York City Area Indeed svārstās no $153K year L1 līmenim līdz $430K year L4 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in New York City Area pakete kopā ir $219K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Indeed kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/1/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$153K
$127K
$15.6K
$10.2K
L2
$214K
$163K
$36.5K
$14.6K
L2-II
$281K
$216K
$56.8K
$8.3K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
25%
G 1
25%
G 2
25%
G 3
25%
G 4
Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)
25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
G 1
33.3%
G 2
33.4%
G 3
Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)
33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (8.32% ceturkšņa)
33.4% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (8.35% ceturkšņa)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
