Uzņēmumu katalogs
Indeed
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Algas
  • Programmatūras inženieris

  • Visas Programmatūras inženieris algas

  • India

Indeed Programmatūras inženieris Algas India

Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in India Indeed svārstās no ₹3.56M year L1 līmenim līdz ₹10.11M year L3 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in India pakete kopā ir ₹9.42M. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Indeed kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/1/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L0
(Iesācēju līmenis)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
Software Engineer I
₹3.56M
₹2.7M
₹627K
₹233K
L2
Software Engineer II
₹7.59M
₹3.85M
₹3.32M
₹421K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
₹10.24M
₹5.29M
₹4.39M
₹563K
Skatīt 4 Vairāk līmeņu
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus

₹13.94M

Saņem algu, nevis tukšus solījumus

Mēs esam sarunu ceļā panākuši tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri sasniedzam ₹2.61M+ (dažreiz ₹26.14M+) pieaugumu. Lieciet sarunu ceļā par savu algu vai savu CV pārskatīšanu pie īstiem ekspertiem - personāla atlases speciālistiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
PievienotPievienot atlīdz.Pievienot atlīdzību

Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportēt datusSkatīt vakances
Prakses algas

Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

G 1

33.3%

G 2

33.4%

G 3

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (8.32% ceturkšņa)

  • 33.4% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (8.35% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

Abonēt verificētus Programmatūras inženieris piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

Iekļautie amati

Iesniegt jaunu amatu

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris

Kvalitātes nodrošināšanas (QA) programmatūras inženieris

Datu inženieris

Ražošanas programmatūras inženieris

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai Indeed in India, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība ₹13,439,741. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Indeed Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai in India, ir ₹8,183,921.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Indeed

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi