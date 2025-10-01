Akciju veids

RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

25 % tiek iegūtas 1st - G ( 25.00 % gada )

25 % tiek iegūtas 2nd - G ( 6.25 % ceturkšņa )

25 % tiek iegūtas 3rd - G ( 6.25 % ceturkšņa )

25 % tiek iegūtas 4th - G ( 6.25 % ceturkšņa )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.