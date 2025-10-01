Uzņēmumu katalogs
Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in Greater Denver And Boulder Area Indeed svārstās no $235K year L2-II līmenim līdz $253K year L3 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Greater Denver And Boulder Area pakete kopā ir $257K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Indeed kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/1/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L0
(Iesācēju līmenis)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$235K
$156K
$59.9K
$19K
Skatīt 4 Vairāk līmeņu
$160K

Saņem algu, nevis tukšus solījumus

Mēs esam sarunu ceļā panākuši tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri sasniedzam $30K+ (dažreiz $300K+) pieaugumu. Lieciet sarunu ceļā par savu algu vai savu CV pārskatīšanu pie īstiem ekspertiem - personāla atlases speciālistiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Eksportēt datus
Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

G 1

33.3%

G 2

33.4%

G 3

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (8.32% ceturkšņa)

  • 33.4% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (8.35% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Iekļautie amati

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris

Kvalitātes nodrošināšanas (QA) programmatūras inženieris

Datu inženieris

Ražošanas programmatūras inženieris

BUJ

Akojọ oṣu ti o nsan owo giga julọ ti a sọ fun Programmatūras inženieris ni Indeed in Greater Denver And Boulder Area joko ni apapọ isanwo ọdun ti $324,000. Eyi pẹlu oṣu ipilẹ ati eyikeyi isanwo ọja ipin ati awọn ẹbun.
Apapọ isanwo ọdun aringbungbun ti a sọ ni Indeed fun ipa Programmatūras inženieris in Greater Denver And Boulder Area ni $204,500.

Citi resursi