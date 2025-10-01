Uzņēmumu katalogs
Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in Greater Dallas Area Indeed kopā ir $175K year L2 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Greater Dallas Area pakete kopā ir $265K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Indeed kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/1/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L0
(Iesācēju līmenis)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
$175K
$136K
$16.7K
$23K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Prakses algas

Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

G 1

33.3%

G 2

33.4%

G 3

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (8.32% ceturkšņa)

  • 33.4% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (8.35% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Backend programmatūras inženieris

Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris

Kvalitātes nodrošināšanas (QA) programmatūras inženieris

Datu inženieris

Ražošanas programmatūras inženieris

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai Indeed in Greater Dallas Area, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $418,550. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Indeed Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai in Greater Dallas Area, ir $194,500.

