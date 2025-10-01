Uzņēmumu katalogs
Indeed
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Algas
  • Programmatūras inženieris

  • Visas Programmatūras inženieris algas

  • Canada

Indeed Programmatūras inženieris Algas Canada

Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in Canada Indeed svārstās no CA$211K year L2 līmenim līdz CA$297K year L2-II līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Canada pakete kopā ir CA$279K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Indeed kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/1/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L0
(Iesācēju līmenis)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
CA$211K
CA$141K
CA$52.2K
CA$17.6K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
CA$297K
CA$160K
CA$127K
CA$9.8K
Skatīt 4 Vairāk līmeņu
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus

CA$226K

Saņem algu, nevis tukšus solījumus

Mēs esam sarunu ceļā panākuši tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri sasniedzam CA$42.4K+ (dažreiz CA$424K+) pieaugumu. Lieciet sarunu ceļā par savu algu vai savu CV pārskatīšanu pie īstiem ekspertiem - personāla atlases speciālistiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
PievienotPievienot atlīdz.Pievienot atlīdzību

Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportēt datusSkatīt vakances
Prakses algas

Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

G 1

33.3%

G 2

33.4%

G 3

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (8.32% ceturkšņa)

  • 33.4% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (8.35% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

Abonēt verificētus Programmatūras inženieris piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

Iekļautie amati

Iesniegt jaunu amatu

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris

Kvalitātes nodrošināšanas (QA) programmatūras inženieris

Datu inženieris

Ražošanas programmatūras inženieris

BUJ

Kifurushi cha mshahara kinacholipa zaidi kilichoripotiwa kwa Programmatūras inženieris katika Indeed in Canada kinakaa kwenye ujira wa jumla wa kila mwaka wa CA$363,718. Hii ni pamoja na mshahara wa msingi pamoja na fidia yoyote ya hisa na bonasi.
Ujira wa kati wa jumla wa kila mwaka ulioripotiwa katika Indeed kwa jukumu la Programmatūras inženieris in Canada ni CA$254,353.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Indeed

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi