  • Algas
  • Pārdošana

  • Visas Pārdošana algas

  • New York City Area

Indeed Pārdošana Algas New York City Area

Pārdošana atlīdzība in New York City Area Indeed svārstās no $92K year L1 līmenim līdz $107K year L2 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in New York City Area pakete kopā ir $112K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Indeed kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/1/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$92K
$61.3K
$750
$30K
L2
$87.3K
$64.7K
$0
$22.7K
L2-II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Skatīt 3 Vairāk līmeņu
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

G 1

33.3%

G 2

33.4%

G 3

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (8.32% ceturkšņa)

  • 33.4% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (8.35% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



The highest paying salary package reported for a Pārdošana at Indeed in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $304,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Pārdošana role in New York City Area is $80,000.

