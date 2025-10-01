Uzņēmumu katalogs
Produkta vadītājs atlīdzība in Greater Tokyo Area Indeed svārstās no ¥1.41M year līdz ¥43.94M. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Greater Tokyo Area pakete kopā ir ¥28.37M. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Indeed kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/1/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L2
Associate Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L3
Product Manager
¥24.66M
¥14.41M
¥8.3M
¥1.95M
L4
Senior Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L5
Director
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
Prakses algas

Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

G 1

33.3%

G 2

33.4%

G 3

Akciju veids
RSU

Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)

  • 33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (8.32% ceturkšņa)

  • 33.4% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (8.35% ceturkšņa)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Produkta vadītājs pozīcijai Indeed in Greater Tokyo Area, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība ¥43,939,663. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Indeed Produkta vadītājs pozīcijai in Greater Tokyo Area, ir ¥24,361,332.

