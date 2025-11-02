Vidējā Klientu apkalpošana kopējā atlīdzība in India Indeed svārstās no ₹769K līdz ₹1.12M year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Indeed kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 11/2/2025
Vidējā kopējā kompensācija
25%
G 1
25%
G 2
25%
G 3
25%
G 4
Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)
25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
G 1
33.3%
G 2
33.4%
G 3
Indeed uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)
33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (8.32% ceturkšņa)
33.4% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (8.35% ceturkšņa)
