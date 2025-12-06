Uzņēmumu katalogs
ImmoScout24
ImmoScout24 Produkta menedžeris Algas

Mediānā Produkta menedžeris atlīdzības in Germany pakete ImmoScout24 kopā ir €72.7K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu ImmoScout24 kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/6/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
ImmoScout24
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Kopā gadā
$83.8K
Līmenis
L2
Pamatalga
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
4 Gadi
Darba pieredze
7 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā ImmoScout24?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Produkta menedžeris pozīcijai ImmoScout24 in Germany, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība €181,437. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots ImmoScout24 Produkta menedžeris pozīcijai in Germany, ir €75,327.

Citi resursi

