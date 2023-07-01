Uzņēmumu katalogs
Immersed Games
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Svarīgākie ieskati
  • Dalieties ar kaut ko unikālu par Immersed Games, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, padomus par interviju, komandas izvēli, unikālo kultūru utt.).
    • Par

    Immersed Games is a company that uses video games to create an interactive learning platform for middle school students. Their flagship product, Tyto Online, teaches science content and skills based on new national standards. Students can build ecosystems and solve problems with botanists to learn about ecology and genetics. The company has received grants from the Dept. of Education and NSF, and their product has been purchased by educational agencies for over 4,000 students. Their ultimate goal is to allow partners to create additional content for the platform, making it a versatile and expansive learning experience.

    tytoonline.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2014
    Dibināšanas gads
    31
    Darbinieku skaits
    $1M-$10M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

    Abonēt verificētus piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

    Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

    Ieteicamās darbavietas

      Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Immersed Games

    Saistītie uzņēmumi

    • Intuit
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • LinkedIn
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi resursi