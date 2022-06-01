Uzņēmumu katalogs
iMerit Technology
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Svarīgākie ieskati
  • Dalieties ar kaut ko unikālu par iMerit Technology, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, padomus par interviju, komandas izvēli, unikālo kultūru utt.).
    • Par

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    Tīmekļvietne
    2012
    Dibināšanas gads
    5,500
    Darbinieku skaits
    $1B-$10B
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

    Abonēt verificētus piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

    Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

    Ieteicamās darbavietas

      Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta iMerit Technology

    Saistītie uzņēmumi

    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi resursi