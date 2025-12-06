Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in United States IHS Markit svārstās no $99.2K year Software Engineer līmenim līdz $136K year Senior Software Engineer līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $135K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu IHS Markit kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/6/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
|Algas nav atrastas
