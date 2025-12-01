Uzņēmumu katalogs
Icertis
Icertis Programmatūras inženieris Algas

Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in India Icertis kopā ir ₹897K year Software Engineer līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in India pakete kopā ir ₹948K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Icertis kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/1/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Associate Software Engineer
(Iesācēju līmenis)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$10.2K
$10.2K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
Options

Icertis uzņēmumā Options tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)



Iekļautie amati

Pilna cikla programmatūras inženieris

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai Icertis in India, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība ₹1,109,734. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Icertis Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai in India, ir ₹865,123.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

