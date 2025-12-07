Mediānā Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzības in United States pakete Human Interest kopā ir $196K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Human Interest kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/7/2025
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
|Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
G 1
25%
G 2
25%
G 3
25%
G 4
Human Interest uzņēmumā Akciju/kapitāldaļu piešķīrumi tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)
25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)
25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)
25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/human-interest/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.