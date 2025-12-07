Uzņēmumu katalogs
Human Interest
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Algas
  • Programmatūras inženieris

  • Visas Programmatūras inženieris algas

Human Interest Programmatūras inženieris Algas

Mediānā Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzības in United States pakete Human Interest kopā ir $196K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Human Interest kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/7/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Human Interest
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Kopā gadā
$196K
Līmenis
L5
Pamatalga
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$5.8K
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
3 Gadi
Darba pieredze
6 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Human Interest?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
PievienotPievienot atlīdz.Pievienot atlīdzību

Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportēt datusSkatīt vakances
Prakses algas

Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Human Interest uzņēmumā Akciju/kapitāldaļu piešķīrumi tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)



Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

Abonēt verificētus Programmatūras inženieris piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai Human Interest in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $250,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Human Interest Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai in United States, ir $195,000.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Human Interest

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Farmers Insurance
  • Guardian Life
  • Susquehanna International Group
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Figure
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/human-interest/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.