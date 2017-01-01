Uzņēmumu katalogs
HNN Communities
    HNN Communities delivers exceptional housing solutions, applying practical, common-sense approaches to investment property management. With a foundation built on integrity and respect, we create inclusive living environments where residents feel valued and welcome. Our diverse portfolio spans multiple desirable locations, each property managed with the same commitment to excellence and community-focused principles that define our brand. Experience the difference of a housing partner that combines smart business practices with genuine human connection.

    lifeisbetterhere.com
    2005
    Dibināšanas gads
    174
    Darbinieku skaits
