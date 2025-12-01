Uzņēmumu katalogs
Highspot
Highspot Grāmatvedis Algas

Mediānā Grāmatvedis atlīdzības in United States pakete Highspot kopā ir $168K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Highspot kopējām atlīdzības paketēm.

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Highspot
Senior Manager, Revenue Accounting
Seattle, WA
Kopā gadā
$168K
Līmenis
L34
Pamatalga
$168K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
1 Gads
Darba pieredze
6 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Highspot?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
Options

Highspot uzņēmumā Options tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (25.00% gada)

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
Options

Highspot uzņēmumā Options tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)



Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Grāmatvedis pozīcijai Highspot in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $170,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Highspot Grāmatvedis pozīcijai in United States, ir $167,500.

