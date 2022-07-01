Uzņēmumu katalogs
Heyday
Svarīgākie ieskati
    • Par

    Heyday is a people-first skincare company, bringing together human touch, expertise, and data to personalize and empower people to take care of their skin.We opened our first retail location in 2015 – taking the facial and indulgence out of the spa, elevating the estheticians as the experts they are, and removing the overwhelm out of building an at-home skincare routine. Today, we have 9 locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. We’ve performed 225,000 facials, collected data on skincare conditions, preferences, and purchases, and become an employer of choice for a world-class team of estheticians we call Heyday Skin Therapists.Our next chapter is to take these ingredients and create unparalleled personalization and guidance across content, communities, recommendations, and services in both our physical stores and our e-commerce experience.

    heydayskincare.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2015
    Dibināšanas gads
    450
    Darbinieku skaits
    $50M-$100M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

