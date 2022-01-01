Uzņēmumu katalogs
Health Catalyst
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu

Health Catalyst Algas

Health Catalyst algas svārstās no $63,680 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Tehnisko programmu menedžeris zemākajā līmenī līdz $182,000 Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Health Catalyst. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programmatūras inženieris
Median $128K
Produkta menedžeris
Median $143K
Datu zinātnieks
Median $126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Biznesa analītiķis
$83.6K
Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT)
$82.3K
Mārketings
$108K
Projektu menedžeris
Median $120K
Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris
Median $182K
Tehnisko programmu menedžeris
$63.7K
Nevar atrast savu amatu?

Meklējiet visas algas mūsu atlīdzības lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Health Catalyst, ir Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $182,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Health Catalyst, ir $120,000.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Health Catalyst

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • Bentley Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi