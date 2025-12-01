Uzņēmumu katalogs
Gusto
  • Algas
  • Projektu menedžeris

  • Visas Projektu menedžeris algas

Gusto Projektu menedžeris Algas

Projektu menedžeris atlīdzība in United States Gusto kopā ir $99.1K year L2 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $101K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Gusto kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/1/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$99.1K
$75.1K
$13K
$11K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

20%

G 1

20%

G 2

20%

G 3

20%

G 4

20%

G 5

Akciju veids
Options

Gusto uzņēmumā Options tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 5 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (20.00% gada)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (1.67% mēneša)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (1.67% mēneša)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (1.67% mēneša)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 5th-G (1.67% mēneša)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
Options

Gusto uzņēmumā Options tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Projektu menedžeris pozīcijai Gusto in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $212,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Gusto Projektu menedžeris pozīcijai in United States, ir $101,200.

