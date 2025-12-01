Uzņēmumu katalogs
Gusto
Gusto Klientu apkalpošana Algas

Vidējā Klientu apkalpošana kopējā atlīdzība in United States Gusto svārstās no $71.4K līdz $101K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Gusto kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/1/2025

Vidējā kopējā kompensācija

$80.8K - $92K
United States
Izplatītākais diapazons
Iespējamais diapazons
$71.4K$80.8K$92K$101K
Izplatītākais diapazons
Iespējamais diapazons

Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

20%

G 1

20%

G 2

20%

G 3

20%

G 4

20%

G 5

Akciju veids
Options

Gusto uzņēmumā Options tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 5 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (20.00% gada)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (1.67% mēneša)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (1.67% mēneša)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (1.67% mēneša)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 5th-G (1.67% mēneša)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
Options

Gusto uzņēmumā Options tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Klientu apkalpošana pozīcijai Gusto in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $101,480. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Gusto Klientu apkalpošana pozīcijai in United States, ir $71,380.

