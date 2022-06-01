Uzņēmumu katalogs
Guidepoint
Guidepoint Algas

Guidepoint algas svārstās no $65,000 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Klientu apkalpošana zemākajā līmenī līdz $169,533 Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Guidepoint. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/23/2025

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $125K
Klientu apkalpošana
Median $65K
Mārketings
$78.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Produkta menedžeris
$74.8K
Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris
$170K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Guidepoint, ir Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $169,533. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Guidepoint, ir $78,075.

